This comprehensive news roundup covers the relocation of B-2 bombers to Guam, USDA's bird flu vaccination plans, Tesla's robotaxi test, Trump's possible mind change about Fed Chair Powell, and the US Supreme Court ruling against retiree discrimination claims. Additionally, it spans topics from heat domes to university funding disputes.

Updated: 22-06-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 05:22 IST
Top News Briefs: US Domestic Highlights
In a series of unfolding events, the U.S. is relocating B-2 bombers to Guam amidst discussions on involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts, although the reasons remain speculative. Meanwhile, the USDA is evaluating a potential bird flu vaccination program, potentially implicating poultry exports.

Tesla initiates a limited trial for its robotaxi service in Texas, integrating safety monitors. Simultaneously, President Trump signals a reevaluation of Federal Reserve leadership tactics, indicating potential policy shifts. Elsewhere, the Supreme Court's recent ruling complicates retirees' ability to challenge lost benefits.

Weather concerns are pronounced as a heat dome engulfs the U.S., while academia faces funding challenges with a halted NSF policy. The news delves into these pivotal domestic issues, capturing the nation's pulse across diverse sectors.

