Top News Briefs: US Domestic Highlights
In a series of unfolding events, the U.S. is relocating B-2 bombers to Guam amidst discussions on involvement in Middle Eastern conflicts, although the reasons remain speculative. Meanwhile, the USDA is evaluating a potential bird flu vaccination program, potentially implicating poultry exports.
Tesla initiates a limited trial for its robotaxi service in Texas, integrating safety monitors. Simultaneously, President Trump signals a reevaluation of Federal Reserve leadership tactics, indicating potential policy shifts. Elsewhere, the Supreme Court's recent ruling complicates retirees' ability to challenge lost benefits.
Weather concerns are pronounced as a heat dome engulfs the U.S., while academia faces funding challenges with a halted NSF policy. The news delves into these pivotal domestic issues, capturing the nation's pulse across diverse sectors.