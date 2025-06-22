Left Menu

Iran's Diplomatic Move: Araghchi to Meet Putin in Moscow

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Moscow for discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin following U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Araghchi emphasized the strategic partnership between Iran and Russia and highlighted their collaborative approach to international affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 22-06-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:47 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has announced his upcoming trip to Moscow to engage in diplomatic discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The visit comes in the wake of recent U.S. airstrikes targeting Iranian nuclear sites.

Speaking at a news conference in Turkiye, Araghchi addressed inquiries from a Russian media outlet, stating the importance of the meeting amid heightened tensions.

Araghchi underscored the strategic alliance between Iran and Russia, highlighting the continuous consultations and coordinated stances that define their relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

