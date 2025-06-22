Left Menu

Bihar's Electoral Roll Revamp: A Push for Transparency

The Election Commission plans an intensive house-to-house verification of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. This move aims to address accusations of data manipulation and ensure transparency by rectifying inaccuracies and updating voter information, especially considering the high volume of annual changes.

The Election Commission is set to implement a house-to-house verification process in Bihar as part of efforts to enhance the accuracy of electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

This decision comes amid widespread concerns and allegations from political parties and civil societies over the integrity of the current voter lists.

The Commission aims to address these issues by ensuring transparency and updating the rolls to reflect recent changes, including the movement of voters across states.

