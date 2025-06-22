Left Menu

US Executes Decoy Tactics in Surprise Strike on Iran's Nuclear Sites

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth stated that America's recent attack on Iranian nuclear sites is not a step towards war. The US used B-2 bombers and deceptive strategies to avoid Iranian defenses, emphasizing no intent to harm Iranian troops or civilians, seeking to prevent retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:17 IST
US Executes Decoy Tactics in Surprise Strike on Iran's Nuclear Sites
US Secretary of Defence
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth emphasized that despite the surprise attack on Iran's nuclear sites, America is not seeking a war. He clarified that the operation was designed to minimize risks, as it did not target Iranian troops or civilians, hoping to prevent retaliation against US targets in the region.

The US employed strategic deception by relocating B-2 bombers from Missouri, aiming to mislead Iranian defenses. Hegseth described this move as a decoy to obscure the real target.

In addition, fighter jets were deployed to shield the B-2 bombers, which successfully released bunker-buster bombs on a critical Iranian nuclear site without triggering Iranian air defenses, achieving the operation's objectives discreetly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025