US Executes Decoy Tactics in Surprise Strike on Iran's Nuclear Sites
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth stated that America's recent attack on Iranian nuclear sites is not a step towards war. The US used B-2 bombers and deceptive strategies to avoid Iranian defenses, emphasizing no intent to harm Iranian troops or civilians, seeking to prevent retaliation.
US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth emphasized that despite the surprise attack on Iran's nuclear sites, America is not seeking a war. He clarified that the operation was designed to minimize risks, as it did not target Iranian troops or civilians, hoping to prevent retaliation against US targets in the region.
The US employed strategic deception by relocating B-2 bombers from Missouri, aiming to mislead Iranian defenses. Hegseth described this move as a decoy to obscure the real target.
In addition, fighter jets were deployed to shield the B-2 bombers, which successfully released bunker-buster bombs on a critical Iranian nuclear site without triggering Iranian air defenses, achieving the operation's objectives discreetly.
