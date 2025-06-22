Washington's Bunker Busters: Unleashing Power in Iran

The United States has deployed its formidable 'bunker-buster' bombs to strike Iran's Fordo fuel enrichment plant, a pivotal moment in Washington's engagement in the Israel-Iran conflict. These bombs, renowned for their ability to penetrate deep into fortified sites, were unleashed to substantially damage Iran's nuclear facilities.

Air Force General Dan Caine confirmed that 14 bombs targeted Fordo and another site, leveraging the unique capability of the U.S. military to deploy such weapons. The move comes amid Israeli indications of potential U.S. involvement and marks a significant escalation in the region's geopolitical dynamics, with the potential to derail diplomatic efforts for nuclear negotiations with Iran.

The precision-guided bombs are designed to penetrate deeply before detonating, minimizing fallout. The attacks underscore a strategic shift in U.S. military engagement, with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth emphasizing the limited scope of the strikes. This calculated approach serves as a tactical message, spotlighting American military prowess and warning Iran of the broader choices ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)