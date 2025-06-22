Left Menu

BJP's Promise: Reviving Telangana's Future

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy critiqued both the former BRS and current Congress governments for not meeting the expectations of Telangana's citizens. He declared that only the BJP could fulfill the aspirations of the state's people and listed various central government projects poised to aid Telangana's development.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has criticized the governance of both the former BRS and the current Congress parties in Telangana. During a recent party meeting, Reddy stated that only the BJP could meet the people's aspirations, citing unmet poll promises and a lack of progress under current leadership.

Reddy highlighted that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy admitted his inability to secure loans, a failure he claims has hindered state progress. He believes the BJP under Narendra Modi holds the key to fulfilling the dreams of four crore Telangana citizens.

The Minister recalled the previous UPA regime's corruption scandals as a catalyst for voting the NDA into power. He also mentioned the Centre's decisive response to external threats and outlined ongoing development projects in Telangana spearheaded by the central government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

