Senior TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized: Health Concerns Escalate

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament, Sougata Roy, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. The 77-year-old MP experienced uneasiness at his Lake Gardens home, prompting immediate medical attention on Sunday.

Despite bouts of loose motion and a history of falls with syncope, an X-ray indicated no significant changes. However, medical staff are closely monitoring him due to his inability to pass urine.

Family members report this is Roy's third hospitalization since March, highlighting ongoing health challenges for the veteran Dum Dum representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)