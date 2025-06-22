Left Menu

Senior TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized: Health Concerns Escalate

TMC MP Sougata Roy, 77, has been hospitalized in Kolkata due to health concerns, including uneasiness and syncope. After falling ill at his residence, Roy was admitted for monitoring. The Dum Dum MP has previously been hospitalized twice since March for various medical issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:21 IST
Sougata Roy
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Member of Parliament, Sougata Roy, has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. The 77-year-old MP experienced uneasiness at his Lake Gardens home, prompting immediate medical attention on Sunday.

Despite bouts of loose motion and a history of falls with syncope, an X-ray indicated no significant changes. However, medical staff are closely monitoring him due to his inability to pass urine.

Family members report this is Roy's third hospitalization since March, highlighting ongoing health challenges for the veteran Dum Dum representative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

