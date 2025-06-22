U.S. and Israel's Military Action Shakes Iran's Nuclear Goals

The U.S. joined Israel in taking decisive military action against Iran's nuclear sites, marking the most substantial Western response since Iran's 1979 revolution. The U.S. deployed 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs to decimate Iran's Fordow site, while Iran retaliated with missile strikes on Israel.

Despite Tehran's aggressive stance, it has yet to initiate its main threats against U.S. interests, hinting at a possible strategy to prevent a full-scale war. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi refuted any diplomatic engagements until Iran retaliates, describing the U.S. actions as a violation of international law.

While U.S. President Trump lauded the strikes as a military triumph, insisting it wasn't aimed at regime change, the situation remains delicate with Iran's potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz threatening global oil stability and risking further conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)