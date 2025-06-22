Amit Shah's Bold Vision: A Naxal-Free India by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government's steadfast commitment to eradicating Naxalism from India by March 31, 2026. He urged Naxalite militants to lay down their arms and integrate into the mainstream society, highlighting the efforts of the Chhattisgarh government in formulating a progressive surrender policy.

In his speech, Shah commended the Chhattisgarh government for revitalizing anti-Naxal operations under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma. Shah lauded their achievements in boosting morale among security forces and speeding up intervention efforts against Naxalite activities.

To mark the state's 25th anniversary, the Home Minister announced the establishment of forensic institutions and an investment initiative in Chhattisgarh, aimed at bolstering the regional criminal justice system and fostering industrial growth. He also celebrated the legacy of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, crediting him for Chhattisgarh's creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)