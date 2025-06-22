Left Menu

Gehlot Calls for Global Peace as US-Iran Tensions Escalate

In the backdrop of rising tensions between Iran and Israel, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot emphasizes the global need for peace. His comments follow PM Modi's call for dialogue with Iran after US strikes on nuclear sites. The IAEA plans a meeting to assess the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:36 IST
Former Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies, Ashok Gehlot, a senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister, stressed the nation's collective desire for worldwide peace. His remarks came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid rising tensions.

Addressing media personnel, Gehlot remarked, "The entire nation wishes for peace, harmony, and love globally. Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for 'politics of love' resonates with us. It is crucial to our stance for peace." He commented in response to PM Modi's discussion with President Pezeshkian.

Following US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep concern and urged for "immediate de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy" after speaking with Iranian President Pezeshkian. In a social media post, Modi shared, "Discussed the current situation with President @drpezeshkian, stressing the need for regional peace, security, and stability."

Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the IAEA, announced an emergency meeting on Monday, citing the recent developments in West Asia. The IAEA confirmed no increase in off-site radiation following the strikes but pledged ongoing assessments as more information emerges.

Iran denounced the US actions, branding them a breach of international law and vowed to further its nuclear ambitions. Conversely, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended the US military under Trump for taking decisive action.

Amidst rising conflict, India is intensifying efforts to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, scheduling multiple flights for this purpose. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

