Delhi Slum Dwellers Rally Against BJP's Demolition Drive
Thousands of jhuggi residents will gather at Jantar Mantar to protest the BJP's demolition drive in Delhi. The AAP-backed movement challenges the BJP's alleged failure to provide promised permanent housing under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' scheme, sparking widespread fear and anger among affected communities.
In a substantial demonstration against the BJP government's ongoing demolition efforts, hundreds of thousands of slum residents from Delhi plan to gather at Jantar Mantar on June 29, according to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). This protest, supported by the AAP, is a direct reaction to what the party describes as the BJP's 'betrayal' of its housing promises under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan' policy.
Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the BJP, stating, 'Arvind Kejriwal provided dignity to jhuggi dwellers by ensuring essential services, while the BJP is now destroying their lives.' Bharadwaj engaged with residents, listening to their anxieties about the demolitions. Former political figures, including ex-MLA Akhileshpati Tripathi and former Mayor Shelly Oberoi, were present. They appealed for solidarity to protect their homes.
Residents shared the fear and stress stemming from the BJP's demolition actions. They expressed feelings of betrayal, recalling promises made by BJP leaders, including PM Modi, for housing that never materialized. With mounting concerns, Bharadwaj urged a unified front against policies perceived as anti-poor and exposed plans he claims will benefit corporate allies at the expense of jhuggi dwellers.
