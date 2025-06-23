Tensions Reach New Heights: U.N. Security Council Urges Ceasefire in Middle East

In a pivotal session on Sunday, the U.N. Security Council gathered to deliberate on the immediate ramifications of U.S. military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. The meeting witnessed pleas for an urgent ceasefire, spearheaded by Russia, China, and Pakistan, who proposed a resolution to de-escalate tensions in the volatile Middle East.

President Trump's recent declaration of obliterating Tehran's critical nuclear sites has marked the most significant Western military intervention against the Islamic Republic since 1979. The strike drew rebuke from both Russia and China, emphasizing a need for diplomatic engagement over military aggression.

The council remains divided as U.S. Acting Ambassador Dorothy Shea justified the strikes as necessary, citing Iran's persistent nuclear ambition. Meanwhile, calls for resumed negotiations highlighted the collective pursuit of a peaceful resolution. With key draft resolutions awaiting review, the unfolding geopolitical drama continues to demand global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)