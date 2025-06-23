UN Security Council Tensions: Israel Responds to Iran Nuclear Threat

At an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon emphasized the significance of recent US military actions targeting Iran's nuclear facilities. According to Danon, these strikes removed a significant existential threat to global security.

Danon criticized Iran, suggesting that, despite numerous diplomatic overtures, the nation consistently exploited negotiations as a strategic delay. He accused Iran of using talks as a cover to advance its missile and uranium enrichment programs.

He underscored Israel's patience throughout years of diplomatic engagement, stating that decisive action was essential when faced with the imminent risk of a nuclear crisis. Danon commended the United States for intervening at a critical juncture and called for ongoing efforts to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)