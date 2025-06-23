Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Aircraft Amid Tensions
Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month following tensions after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and subsequent military actions. The ban, affecting Indian registered and operated aircraft, will persist until July 23, despite a cessation of hostilities in May.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a move that underscores continuing tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani authorities have announced an extension of the airspace ban on Indian aircraft for an additional month. This decision comes in the wake of ongoing diplomatic strains following several high-profile incidents.
The initial airspace restriction was implemented on April 23, shortly after a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 casualties, significantly straining bilateral relations. In response, India executed Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across the border, which led to four days of heightened military conflict.
According to the Pakistan Airports Authority's latest Notice to Airmen, the airspace will remain closed to Indian registered aircraft until July 23. Despite a truce reached on May 10, which has maintained a tenuous peace, the ban reflects unresolved tensions between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
