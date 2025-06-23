Left Menu

Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Aircraft Amid Tensions

Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian aircraft for another month following tensions after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and subsequent military actions. The ban, affecting Indian registered and operated aircraft, will persist until July 23, despite a cessation of hostilities in May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 19:53 IST
Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban on Indian Aircraft Amid Tensions
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a move that underscores continuing tensions between India and Pakistan, Pakistani authorities have announced an extension of the airspace ban on Indian aircraft for an additional month. This decision comes in the wake of ongoing diplomatic strains following several high-profile incidents.

The initial airspace restriction was implemented on April 23, shortly after a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 casualties, significantly straining bilateral relations. In response, India executed Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across the border, which led to four days of heightened military conflict.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority's latest Notice to Airmen, the airspace will remain closed to Indian registered aircraft until July 23. Despite a truce reached on May 10, which has maintained a tenuous peace, the ban reflects unresolved tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025