Left Menu

Georgian Opposition Faces Crackdown Amid Political Turmoil

Three Georgian opposition politicians were sentenced to prison in a crackdown targeting critics. Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze received eight-month sentences, and Zurab Japaridze seven months. Authorities focus on those refusing to testify on former president Saakashvili's alleged wrongdoings. Criticism of Georgia's authoritarian shift grows amid EU ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:01 IST
Georgian Opposition Faces Crackdown Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three key figures in the Georgian opposition have been handed prison sentences amid a governmental crackdown on political critics. Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze of the Lelo for Georgia party received eight-month prison terms, while Zurab Japaridze from the Coalition for Change was sentenced to seven months.

The charges stem from a refusal to testify to a parliamentary commission probing alleged wrongdoings by former President Mikheil Saakashvili. The commission has been viewed skeptically by the opposition, who criticize its purpose and relevance. This development is part of a broader governmental effort against EU-leaning political factions after controversy over recent election results.

In recent years, Georgia has shown a notable authoritarian drift, raising concerns among its traditionally pro-Western allies. The criticized Georgian Dream government has introduced several restrictive laws, while claiming to balance EU aspirations with maintaining traditional values and peace with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025