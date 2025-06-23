Three key figures in the Georgian opposition have been handed prison sentences amid a governmental crackdown on political critics. Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze of the Lelo for Georgia party received eight-month prison terms, while Zurab Japaridze from the Coalition for Change was sentenced to seven months.

The charges stem from a refusal to testify to a parliamentary commission probing alleged wrongdoings by former President Mikheil Saakashvili. The commission has been viewed skeptically by the opposition, who criticize its purpose and relevance. This development is part of a broader governmental effort against EU-leaning political factions after controversy over recent election results.

In recent years, Georgia has shown a notable authoritarian drift, raising concerns among its traditionally pro-Western allies. The criticized Georgian Dream government has introduced several restrictive laws, while claiming to balance EU aspirations with maintaining traditional values and peace with Russia.

