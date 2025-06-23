Georgian Opposition Faces Crackdown Amid Political Turmoil
Three Georgian opposition politicians were sentenced to prison in a crackdown targeting critics. Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze received eight-month sentences, and Zurab Japaridze seven months. Authorities focus on those refusing to testify on former president Saakashvili's alleged wrongdoings. Criticism of Georgia's authoritarian shift grows amid EU ambitions.
Three key figures in the Georgian opposition have been handed prison sentences amid a governmental crackdown on political critics. Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze of the Lelo for Georgia party received eight-month prison terms, while Zurab Japaridze from the Coalition for Change was sentenced to seven months.
The charges stem from a refusal to testify to a parliamentary commission probing alleged wrongdoings by former President Mikheil Saakashvili. The commission has been viewed skeptically by the opposition, who criticize its purpose and relevance. This development is part of a broader governmental effort against EU-leaning political factions after controversy over recent election results.
In recent years, Georgia has shown a notable authoritarian drift, raising concerns among its traditionally pro-Western allies. The criticized Georgian Dream government has introduced several restrictive laws, while claiming to balance EU aspirations with maintaining traditional values and peace with Russia.
