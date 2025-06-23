Left Menu

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad condemned the imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra, asserting that Marathi defines the state's identity. He criticized language compulsion and emphasized the importance of choice, highlighting ongoing tactics that distract from real issues. Meanwhile, NCP (SP) is focusing on nurturing new leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, the debate over language imposition has taken center stage as NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad voices opposition to imposing Hindi in the state.

Maintaining that Maharashtra's soul resides in its Marathi language, Awhad criticizes the push for Hindi as a diversion from pressing concerns.

As the language discourse continues, Awhad noted the necessity for linguistic freedom and choice over constraints while the NCP (SP) focuses on cultivating fresh political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

