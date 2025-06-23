Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

In Maharashtra, the debate over language imposition has taken center stage as NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad voices opposition to imposing Hindi in the state.

Maintaining that Maharashtra's soul resides in its Marathi language, Awhad criticizes the push for Hindi as a diversion from pressing concerns.

As the language discourse continues, Awhad noted the necessity for linguistic freedom and choice over constraints while the NCP (SP) focuses on cultivating fresh political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)