Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha Decision Sparks Speculation Amid Punjab Political Shuffle

Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader, stated on Monday that he would not be joining the Rajya Sabha. This announcement came after Sanjeev Arora, an AAP member, clinched victory in the Ludhiana West bypolls in Punjab.

Arora's win means he must resign from the Rajya Sabha, stirring speculation about his replacement. Kejriwal, in a press meeting, humorously dismissed suggestions about him taking the vacant seat, stating that the decision would be made by the party's political affairs committee.

Prospective candidates include Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both trusted associates of Kejriwal. Sisodia, heavily involved in Punjab's political scene, focuses on educational reforms. The party has yet to finalize its nominee as it prioritizes state reforms over filling the Rajya Sabha vacancy.

