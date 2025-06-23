Kejriwal's Rajya Sabha Decision Sparks Speculation Amid Punjab Political Shuffle
Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister, announces he won't join the Rajya Sabha following Sanjeev Arora's bypoll victory in Punjab. This decision amid speculation on who will replace Arora has led to discussions about possible candidates like Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, focusing on reforming Punjab's education sector.
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader, stated on Monday that he would not be joining the Rajya Sabha. This announcement came after Sanjeev Arora, an AAP member, clinched victory in the Ludhiana West bypolls in Punjab.
Arora's win means he must resign from the Rajya Sabha, stirring speculation about his replacement. Kejriwal, in a press meeting, humorously dismissed suggestions about him taking the vacant seat, stating that the decision would be made by the party's political affairs committee.
Prospective candidates include Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both trusted associates of Kejriwal. Sisodia, heavily involved in Punjab's political scene, focuses on educational reforms. The party has yet to finalize its nominee as it prioritizes state reforms over filling the Rajya Sabha vacancy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Manish Sisodia Skips ACB Corruption Inquiry
Manish Sisodia Under Fire: Classroom Construction Corruption Allegations Intensify
Sanjeev Arora Takes Lead in Ludhiana West Bypoll
Not going to RS; AAP political affairs committee will decide who goes on vacant RS seat with Sanjeev Arora winning Ludhiana West: Kejriwal.
Manish Sisodia Accuses BJP of Political Vendetta in Classroom Scam Probe