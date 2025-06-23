Bribery Allegations Shake Karnataka Housing Board: A Political Storm Brews

In a development that could potentially send shockwaves through Karnataka's political landscape, Congress MLA BR Patil has confirmed his involvement in a controversial audio clip discussing alleged bribery within the Karnataka Housing Board. Patil disclosed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has invited him for a crucial meeting scheduled for June 25.

The audio clip in question, which gained traction on social media, purportedly features a conversation between Patil and Sarfaraz Khan, the personal assistant to Karnataka Housing and Minority Welfare Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan. Responding to journalists, Patil unambiguously admitted, 'It is my voice (in the viral audio clip).' Despite the gravity of these revelations, Housing Minister Khan has denied all allegations.

The allegations escalated further when Opposition leader R Ashoka launched a scathing critique of the Congress-led government, accusing it of transforming the Housing Board into a 'Collection Board,' prioritizing monetary gains over the welfare of the populace. He urged a thorough investigation, particularly in the wake of previous scandals involving the Excise and Valmiki Corporation, highlighting the deepening crisis facing the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)