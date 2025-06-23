EU's Review of Israel's Human Rights Obligations Sparks Diplomatic Debate

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, announced on Monday her intention to engage in discussions with Israel about a critical review conducted by the EU's diplomatic service. This review suggests that Israel may have violated certain human rights obligations as outlined in its agreement with the EU.

The announcement follows a report released on Friday by the EU's diplomatic service, highlighting potential breaches by Israel in adherence to human rights obligations. As the report circulated, Kallas emphasized the importance of addressing these findings with Israeli authorities.

In response, Israel's foreign ministry has dismissed the EU's report as both a "moral and methodological failure," raising questions about the future of diplomatic relations between the EU and Israel.

