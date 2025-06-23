Left Menu

EU's Review of Israel's Human Rights Obligations Sparks Diplomatic Debate

The EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, plans to discuss findings from the EU's diplomatic service regarding Israel's alleged human rights breaches. The review indicates Israel may have violated obligations under its pact with the EU, although Israel's foreign ministry has dismissed the report as flawed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, announced on Monday her intention to engage in discussions with Israel about a critical review conducted by the EU's diplomatic service. This review suggests that Israel may have violated certain human rights obligations as outlined in its agreement with the EU.

The announcement follows a report released on Friday by the EU's diplomatic service, highlighting potential breaches by Israel in adherence to human rights obligations. As the report circulated, Kallas emphasized the importance of addressing these findings with Israeli authorities.

In response, Israel's foreign ministry has dismissed the EU's report as both a "moral and methodological failure," raising questions about the future of diplomatic relations between the EU and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

