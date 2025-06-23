Rahul Gandhi Champions Tribal and Vishwakarma Rights
Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed his dedication to advocating for tribal rights in India and supporting the Vishwakarma community. After engaging in discussions with tribal and community leaders, he emphasized addressing their issues, including rights to water, forests, and land, as well as increasing opportunities for the Vishwakarma.
- Country:
- India
In a strong show of support for tribal communities, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, reiterated his commitment to advocacy on issues concerning water, forests, land, and the rights of India's indigenous populations.
After a meeting at 10 Janpath, Gandhi expressed his resolve to amplify their struggles and advocate for their fundamental rights, stating that Adivasis are the original proprietors of the nation. These remarks came in a compelling Facebook post following his discussions with tribal leaders.
Additionally, Gandhi extended his support to the Vishwakarma community, lauding their unparalleled contributions to society and pledging to champion their rights and open pathways to prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Silent Toll: Uncounted Lives Amidst India's Heatwave Epidemic
India's Transformation Under Modi: 11 Years of Service and Growth
Water Wars in India's Power Struggle: Solapur's Dilemma
Rakesh Kumar Crowned Champion: Skill-Based Gaming Soars in India
Indian Markets Soar on RBI Rate Cut and Global Optimism