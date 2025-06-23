Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Champions Tribal and Vishwakarma Rights

Rahul Gandhi reaffirmed his dedication to advocating for tribal rights in India and supporting the Vishwakarma community. After engaging in discussions with tribal and community leaders, he emphasized addressing their issues, including rights to water, forests, and land, as well as increasing opportunities for the Vishwakarma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:00 IST
Rahul Gandhi Champions Tribal and Vishwakarma Rights
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong show of support for tribal communities, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, reiterated his commitment to advocacy on issues concerning water, forests, land, and the rights of India's indigenous populations.

After a meeting at 10 Janpath, Gandhi expressed his resolve to amplify their struggles and advocate for their fundamental rights, stating that Adivasis are the original proprietors of the nation. These remarks came in a compelling Facebook post following his discussions with tribal leaders.

Additionally, Gandhi extended his support to the Vishwakarma community, lauding their unparalleled contributions to society and pledging to champion their rights and open pathways to prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025