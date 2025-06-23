Rahul Gandhi Champions Tribal and Vishwakarma Rights

In a strong show of support for tribal communities, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, reiterated his commitment to advocacy on issues concerning water, forests, land, and the rights of India's indigenous populations.

After a meeting at 10 Janpath, Gandhi expressed his resolve to amplify their struggles and advocate for their fundamental rights, stating that Adivasis are the original proprietors of the nation. These remarks came in a compelling Facebook post following his discussions with tribal leaders.

Additionally, Gandhi extended his support to the Vishwakarma community, lauding their unparalleled contributions to society and pledging to champion their rights and open pathways to prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)