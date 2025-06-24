Remembering Flight 182: A Tragic Air India Anniversary
Top diplomats and families of the victims commemorated the 40th anniversary of the Air India 182 Kanishka bombing, a tragic terrorist attack that killed 329 people. The ceremony underscored international solidarity in condemning terrorism. Tributes were paid in multiple locations, including Delhi and Ahakista, County Cork.
On Monday, a solemn ceremony marked the 40th anniversary of the Air India 182 Kanishka bombing, where top diplomats from Ireland and Canada joined families of the victims in a collective show of support.
The terrorist attack, dating back to June 23, 1985, saw a Boeing 747 destroyed midair by a bomb over the Atlantic Ocean within Irish airspace, killing all 329 passengers aboard. The Montreal-London-Delhi route flight was a tragic juncture that brought India, Canada, and Ireland into a circle of shared grief.
The commemoration highlighted the need for global zero tolerance toward violent extremism. The event included tributes from various diplomatic and governmental representatives, who gathered to honor the lost lives and reiterate commitments to combat terrorism collectively.
