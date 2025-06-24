Escalating Tensions: Iran's Missile Strike on US Base in Qatar

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Iran launched a missile strike on a US military base in Qatar in response to recent American attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities. The Al Udeid Air Base was targeted by short and medium-range ballistic missiles, although no casualties were reported.

This move signifies Tehran's attempt to calibrate its response and potentially deescalate the situation, aligning the number of missiles with the bombs dropped by the US over the weekend. As the region braces for further developments, international diplomatic efforts are intensifying to mitigate the risk of a broader conflict.

Global leaders, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, have been vocal in advocating for a return to diplomatic negotiations. Amidst these heightened tensions, American and regional allies are on high alert, advising increased military and diplomatic vigilance to prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)