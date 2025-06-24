Ceasefire in Jeopardy: Israel and Iran Exchange Missile Attacks Amid Tenuous Truce

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran is in jeopardy, with missile attacks exchanged shortly after the truce took effect. President Trump had announced the ceasefire in an attempt to halt a bloody conflict that has engulfed the region for 12 days.

Despite the agreement, missiles launched by Iran into Israeli airspace prompted retaliatory strikes, escalating the conflict further. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz denounced the missile launches as a breach of the ceasefire, instructing military operations to resume targeting Iranian interests.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties, with reports of hundreds of deaths and thousands wounded on both sides. Efforts to broker peace continue amid the tension, but the path forward remains uncertain.

