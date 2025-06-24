Left Menu

Election Commission Debunks Rigging Allegations in Maharashtra

The Election Commission has refuted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of rigging in the 2024 Maharashtra polls, affirming that elections are conducted according to laws. The EC invited Gandhi to discuss concerns while reiterating the decentralized nature of the electoral process involving thousands of personnel across the constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has firmly addressed allegations of electoral rigging in Maharashtra by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, maintaining that all elections adhere to stringent legal standards. Highlighting its transparent process, the EC emphasized collaboration with numerous officers and agents involved in the electoral procedure.

The EC's response, articulated in a formal email to Gandhi, countered the 'match-fixing' claims made by the opposition leader in a prominent daily. The Commission detailed the decentralized conduct of elections, the same response further stated that candidates have presumably raised any related issues in court filings already.

Hoping to dispel any doubts, the Commission has invited Gandhi to engage in direct communication with them, proposing a meeting at a mutually agreeable time to discuss any lingering concerns. The objective is to clarify procedural integrity and ensure electoral transparency and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

