The Kremlin on Tuesday accused NATO of accelerating its militarisation while painting Russia as a "fiend of hell" to push member states towards higher defence budgets. This comes amid a two-day NATO summit in the Netherlands, where leaders have pointed to potential Russian threats in the coming years.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized NATO's characterisation of Russia, describing the alliance as inherently confrontational and not geared towards peace. Peskov highlighted NATO's push for member states to allocate 5% of GDP to defence, asserting that this is part of a strategy to craft an enemy image of Russia.

In a separate address, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused NATO of overreaching beyond its traditional boundaries into regions like the Middle East and Asia. Lavrov emphasized the stabilizing role of Russia-China relations in Euro-Asian security amid these tensions.

