EU Stands Firm Amidst U.S. Trade Tensions: A Diplomatic Challenge
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed confidence in resolving the EU-U.S. trade conflict but affirmed that the EU is ready to defend its interests if necessary. He emphasized the mutual interest in continued cooperation during a Bundestag session, underscoring the importance of diplomatic efforts by early July.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confidently addressed lawmakers in the Bundestag on Tuesday, conveying his belief that a resolution to the trade conflict with the United States remains within reach.
Merz noted that discussions with the U.S. president have highlighted a mutual interest in ongoing cooperation between the EU and the U.S., suggesting an optimistic outlook toward resolving the economic tensions by early July.
Despite this optimism, Merz cautioned that should diplomacy fail, the European Union is prepared to assertively safeguard its trade interests, marking a firm stance amidst geopolitical uncertainties.
