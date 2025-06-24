Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Maharashtra Polls

In a fresh wave of allegations concerning the Maharashtra assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has branded the process as 'vote theft'. Speaking out on social media, Gandhi argued that the irregularities were not mere glitches but pointed to widespread electoral malpractice. He called for the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage to substantiate his claims.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted an 8% increase in the voter list within five months in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's Nagpur South West constituency, noting extraordinary voter surges at multiple booths. He also cited media reports uncovering thousands of voters without verified addresses, questioning the Election Commission's silence.

Responding to the allegations, the Chief Electoral Office in Maharashtra reiterated that the electoral roll process is transparent, with copies provided to all political parties during revisions. The Election Commission further assured that all elections are conducted strictly following the laws, involving numerous officials and layers of scrutiny, inviting Gandhi for discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)