Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Maharashtra Polls

Rahul Gandhi accused the Maharashtra assembly polls of vote theft and demanded the release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage. He criticized the surge in voter numbers in CM Fadnavis's constituency and called for transparency, while the Election Commission refuted these claims, emphasizing adherence to legal procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:33 IST
Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft' in Maharashtra Polls
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fresh wave of allegations concerning the Maharashtra assembly elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has branded the process as 'vote theft'. Speaking out on social media, Gandhi argued that the irregularities were not mere glitches but pointed to widespread electoral malpractice. He called for the immediate release of machine-readable digital voter rolls and CCTV footage to substantiate his claims.

Rahul Gandhi highlighted an 8% increase in the voter list within five months in Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's Nagpur South West constituency, noting extraordinary voter surges at multiple booths. He also cited media reports uncovering thousands of voters without verified addresses, questioning the Election Commission's silence.

Responding to the allegations, the Chief Electoral Office in Maharashtra reiterated that the electoral roll process is transparent, with copies provided to all political parties during revisions. The Election Commission further assured that all elections are conducted strictly following the laws, involving numerous officials and layers of scrutiny, inviting Gandhi for discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025