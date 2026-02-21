TMC's Triple Violation Claim against Election Commission Raises Alarms

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday accused the Election Commission of flagrant breaches in handling the Special Intensive Revision of West Bengal's voters' list.

Banerjee alleged non-compliance with statutory sections and Supreme Court directives, arguing that failures in the ECINet portal's oversight undercut legislative mandates.

He called for accountability, warning future arbitrary voter exclusions unless the Commission addresses these violations. The Election Commission has yet to respond.

(With inputs from agencies.)