TMC's Triple Violation Claim against Election Commission Raises Alarms

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee accused the Election Commission of violating statutory provisions and Supreme Court directives regarding the Special Intensive Revision of the voters' list in West Bengal. He claimed procedural breaches, including mismanagement by Electoral Registration Officers, could lead to arbitrary voter deletions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:28 IST
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday accused the Election Commission of flagrant breaches in handling the Special Intensive Revision of West Bengal's voters' list.

Banerjee alleged non-compliance with statutory sections and Supreme Court directives, arguing that failures in the ECINet portal's oversight undercut legislative mandates.

He called for accountability, warning future arbitrary voter exclusions unless the Commission addresses these violations. The Election Commission has yet to respond.

