Northeast's Transformation Under Modi: A New Era in Education and Development
Tripura BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee credits PM Narendra Modi for northeast's development. Modi's leadership brought attention to literacy and socio-economic projects, previously overlooked by past governments. Tripura's full literacy and advances in education are highlighted as examples of progress under Modi's tenure.
- Country:
- India
Rajib Bhattacharjee, the BJP's state president in Tripura, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with catalyzing comprehensive development across the northeast, a region he noted had been long neglected by previous central administrations.
Bhattacharjee highlighted improvements in literacy, socio-economic growth, and infrastructure that have flourished since Modi assumed office, propagating a narrative of significant executive visits to the region—70 times over 11 years, a stark contrast to visits by earlier leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.
The BJP-led Tripura government, hailed for transforming the state into a fully literate entity second only to Mizoram, continues to innovate in educational sectors by introducing CBSE curriculum and establishing Vidyajyoti Schools. Plans for a new medical college in the tribal-dominated Dhalai district further underscore the region's educational advancement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- Modi
- Northeast
- development
- literacy
- education
- BJP
- Congress
- infrastructure
- socio-economic
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise as BJP Accuses Siddaramaiah Government of Anti-Hindu Stance Amid Activist's Murder Investigation
Derek O'Brien Criticizes BJP Manifesto: Promises vs. Reality
Tamil Nadu Challenges Centre in Supreme Court Over Withheld Education Funds
UNESCO Report Warns of Rising Crisis in Boys’ Education Globally
Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution