Northeast's Transformation Under Modi: A New Era in Education and Development

Rajib Bhattacharjee, the BJP's state president in Tripura, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership with catalyzing comprehensive development across the northeast, a region he noted had been long neglected by previous central administrations.

Bhattacharjee highlighted improvements in literacy, socio-economic growth, and infrastructure that have flourished since Modi assumed office, propagating a narrative of significant executive visits to the region—70 times over 11 years, a stark contrast to visits by earlier leaders such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi.

The BJP-led Tripura government, hailed for transforming the state into a fully literate entity second only to Mizoram, continues to innovate in educational sectors by introducing CBSE curriculum and establishing Vidyajyoti Schools. Plans for a new medical college in the tribal-dominated Dhalai district further underscore the region's educational advancement.

