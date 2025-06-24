Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Alleged Caste Discrimination Incident

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, condemned the alleged tonsuring of religious preachers by upper-caste men in an incident deemed unjust. He called on the government to act, highlighting systemic caste discrimination. The police have arrested four individuals following the viral circulation of the incident's video.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, condemned an incident involving the alleged tonsuring of two religious preachers by 'upper caste men', criticizing the government as unjust and undemocratic.

At a press conference, Yadav urged strict governmental action against the attackers, stating systemic discrimination. A video showing the abuse went viral, leading to four arrests.

Yadav questioned governmental inaction in the face of obvious caste discrimination, calling for justice for marginalized groups. The SP chief warned of further movement should no immediate action follow within the stipulated period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

