Akhilesh Yadav Condemns Alleged Caste Discrimination Incident

On Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav, the chief of the Samajwadi Party, condemned an incident involving the alleged tonsuring of two religious preachers by 'upper caste men', criticizing the government as unjust and undemocratic.

At a press conference, Yadav urged strict governmental action against the attackers, stating systemic discrimination. A video showing the abuse went viral, leading to four arrests.

Yadav questioned governmental inaction in the face of obvious caste discrimination, calling for justice for marginalized groups. The SP chief warned of further movement should no immediate action follow within the stipulated period.

(With inputs from agencies.)