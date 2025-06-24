Funding Crisis Halts DR Congo War Crimes Investigation

A serious funding crisis has brought a halt to the U.N.-mandated investigation into alleged human rights violations and war crimes in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as revealed in a letter obtained by Reuters.

The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) is struggling with financial shortages caused by incomplete contributions from nations, further strained by significant U.S. foreign aid cuts during the Trump administration. Despite initial efforts in February to establish a fact-finding mission and a formal Commission of Inquiry, the investigation into atrocities, such as those in the volatile Kivu regions, cannot proceed without additional funding.

Volker Turk, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, warned that current budget and staffing constraints are critically obstructing investigative efforts. The OHCHR attempted to allocate $1.1 million to the mission, exhausting its reserves. Future funding is uncertain as the OHCHR aims to secure necessary resources as early as 2026 to launch the Commission's work.

