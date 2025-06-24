Left Menu

Powell Holds Steady Amid Tariff Tensions

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell discussed the potential impacts of rising tariffs on inflation and interest rates. Despite President Trump's demand for cuts, the Fed decided to maintain the current rate, awaiting further economic indicators before making policy changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:03 IST
Powell Holds Steady Amid Tariff Tensions
Jerome Powell

Jerome Powell, the Chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve, addressed the potential impact of increased tariffs on inflation and interest rates during a congressional hearing. The remarks came as President Trump urged for rate cuts while Powell emphasized patience and further observation before any policy adjustments.

Powell reaffirmed the central bank's decision to hold interest rates steady between 4.25% and 4.5%, a stance supported by Fed officials despite Trump's calls for prominent cuts. Recent projections hint at possible future adjustments, while ongoing economic shifts due to tariffs remain under scrutiny.

Highlighting the broader economic context, Powell noted the current strength of the economy with low unemployment and moderate inflation. However, he underscored the uncertainties surrounding Trump's trade policies, which are crucial for future Fed decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025