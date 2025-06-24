Left Menu

Tehran's Ceasefire Commitment Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian reassures commitment to the ceasefire deal with Israel, vowing not to violate it unless provoked. Following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's readiness to defend national rights through dialogue, as reported by state-run Nournews.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:04 IST
Tehran's Ceasefire Commitment Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a recent development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Iran's commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Israel, promising adherence unless breaches come from the Israeli side.

The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the successful negotiation of the truce between the two nations.

Pezeshkian also reiterated Tehran's willingness to defend its citizens' rights through negotiations, as reported by Iran's Nournews agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025