Tehran's Ceasefire Commitment Amidst Geopolitical Tensions
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian reassures commitment to the ceasefire deal with Israel, vowing not to violate it unless provoked. Following the announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's readiness to defend national rights through dialogue, as reported by state-run Nournews.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:04 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
In a recent development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Iran's commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Israel, promising adherence unless breaches come from the Israeli side.
The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the successful negotiation of the truce between the two nations.
Pezeshkian also reiterated Tehran's willingness to defend its citizens' rights through negotiations, as reported by Iran's Nournews agency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tehran Talks: A New Chapter in Iran-US Nuclear Negotiations
Donald Trump says Israeli attack on Iran over Tehran's nuclear program is not imminent but 'could very well happen,' report AP.
Marco Rubio says US not involved in Israeli strikes on Iran, warns Tehran against targeting US interests and personnel, reports AP.
Mystery Explosions Rattle Tehran's Northeast
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Strikes Shake Tehran Amid Nuclear Dispute