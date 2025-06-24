Tehran's Ceasefire Commitment Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

In a recent development, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared Iran's commitment to the ceasefire agreement with Israel, promising adherence unless breaches come from the Israeli side.

The statement comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the successful negotiation of the truce between the two nations.

Pezeshkian also reiterated Tehran's willingness to defend its citizens' rights through negotiations, as reported by Iran's Nournews agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)