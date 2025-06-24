Left Menu

UK Sets Bold Defence Spending Target Amid Global Uncertainties

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035 in response to NATO's new target. This unprecedented commitment comes amid growing global tensions and raises questions about funding sources without compromising other public services like welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced a significant increase in defense and security spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, adhering to NATO's ambitious target. The pledge is part of an effort to boost the nation's defense capabilities, reflecting a proactive stance in a volatile global environment. Although the specific funding sources remain unclear, Starmer emphasized the necessity of preparing for potential conflicts at home for the first time in years.

Starmer's promise comes as the UK plans to elevate its defense expenditure from 2.3% to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, now edging towards even greater financial commitments. Experts and political analysts are questioning how the government intends to allocate resources without detriment to welfare programs, amidst ongoing debates within the governing party.

The National Security Strategy highlights the need for 'national resilience exercises' as Britain faces potential threats. Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise globally with incidents such as Israeli airstrikes on Iran. The UK insists on its position for de-escalation in international conflicts, even as it aligns closely with NATO's spending goals, emphasizing the importance of maintaining economic ties with powerful nations like China, despite growing espionage concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

