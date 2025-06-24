Georgia's Opposition Crackdown: A Struggle for Democracy

In recent days, the Georgian government has imprisoned four key figures from the opposition in a swift crackdown following last October's disputed elections. The nation, situated in the South Caucasus, is witnessing ongoing protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Nearly all leaders from Georgia's pro-Western opposition are now behind bars, protesting the election process that allegedly halted Georgia's bid to join the European Union. Demonstrators in Tbilisi continue to voice their dissent against the Georgian Dream, which they claim manipulated last October's vote to maintain power.

As protests persist in the capital, concerns over political motivations behind arrests grow. Opposition leader Giorgi Vashadze was sentenced to eight months in prison on Tuesday. Leaders call for stronger international support to address what they see as a move against Georgia's European aspirations.