France's Pension Reform Impasse: A Political Tug-of-War

The French Socialists are filing a no-confidence measure against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou following failed pension reform talks. Despite the move, the measure is likely to fail after the far-right declined to support it. Talks broke down over disagreements on retirement age and worker concessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:22 IST
The French Socialist Party plans to submit a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Francois Bayrou after the collapse of pension reform discussions, according to senior party officials. Despite its introduction, the measure is expected to fail, with the far-right indicating they will not provide backing.

The discussions, between French trade unions and employers, ended without agreement on Monday. Prime Minister Bayrou immediately called for renewed negotiations, striving to overcome this setback. The stalemate raises the stakes for upcoming, more challenging discussions on the 2026 budget, including substantial proposed spending cuts.

Boris Vallaud, Socialist leader in the lower house, criticized Bayrou for not presenting a new pension reform bill to parliament, prompting the motion of censure. Although the hard-left France Unbowed supports a confidence vote, without the National Rally's backing, the motion's success remains dim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

