Reflecting on India's 'Darkest Period': Emergency Revisited

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has described the Emergency as the 'darkest period of Indian history'. Speaking at the foundation day of L N Mishra College of Management in Muzaffarpur, he highlighted the barbarity during the nearly two-year-long Emergency, marked by the observance of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.

Dhankhar emphasized the pivotal role of Bihar in the quest for democracy, recalling Jay Prakash Narayan's 'Sampoorn Kranti' movement that ultimately led to the formation of the Janata Party and the fall of Indira Gandhi's Congress government after the Emergency was lifted.

He also applauded Bihar's contribution to social justice movements and lauded the Narendra Modi government for its high standards in international military affairs. Dhankhar paid tribute to former President Rajendra Prasad for his constitutional legacy, praising his contributions to India's democracy.