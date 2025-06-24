Operation Sindhu: Repatriation and Ceasefire Insights

The Indian Embassy in Iran has announced the gradual cessation of evacuation operations that had been initiated during the recent military conflict between Iran and Israel. This move follows the announcement of a ceasefire between the two nations. However, the Embassy has assured that India's government remains vigilant.

The Embassy of India, while winding up these evacuations, has also closed the contact desk previously set up to register new evacuees. Despite this closure, India continues to closely monitor the situation, remaining ready to reassess and adapt its strategies if threats to the safety of Indian citizens reemerge in Iran.

In an operation dubbed as 'Operation Sindhu,' which began last week, India successfully repatriated over 3,170 of its citizens from volatile zones in Iran and Israel. The Embassy has advised Indians in Iran to remain vigilant, particularly in Mashhad, as it reallocates accommodation and reassures nationals of their safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)