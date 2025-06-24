YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns TDP's Unfulfilled Promises to Youth

In a scathing attack on the ruling TDP-led coalition, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the government of betraying the youth and students of Andhra Pradesh. Reddy's criticism came in light of the statewide 'Yuvatha Poru' protest, organized by his party to highlight unfulfilled promises.

According to Reddy, the government's failure to provide promised unemployment allowances and educational support has severely impacted the youth, evidenced by the lathi-charge on protesting students in Narasaraopet by the police.

Reddy highlighted a shortfall of Rs 6,400 crores in disbursed funds from schemes like Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, and warned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu against suppressing dissent, stating that such neglect and false promises would not go unpunished.