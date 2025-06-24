Left Menu

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns TDP's Unfulfilled Promises to Youth

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the TDP-led government for failing to deliver on promises made to youth and students in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted violent actions against protesting students and pointed out the lack of progress in unemployment and education support schemes, demanding accountability from the ruling party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 24-06-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack on the ruling TDP-led coalition, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the government of betraying the youth and students of Andhra Pradesh. Reddy's criticism came in light of the statewide 'Yuvatha Poru' protest, organized by his party to highlight unfulfilled promises.

According to Reddy, the government's failure to provide promised unemployment allowances and educational support has severely impacted the youth, evidenced by the lathi-charge on protesting students in Narasaraopet by the police.

Reddy highlighted a shortfall of Rs 6,400 crores in disbursed funds from schemes like Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena, and warned Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu against suppressing dissent, stating that such neglect and false promises would not go unpunished.

