Diddy on Trial: The Verdict Awaits in High-Profiles Sex Trafficking Case

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense team concluded its arguments on Tuesday, setting the stage for jury deliberations in his sex trafficking trial. The hip-hop mogul is charged with five counts, including racketeering conspiracy.

Key evidence presented included text messages from accuser Casandra Ventura, suggesting consensual participation in sexual activities. Despite occasional violence, defense claims the actions were consensual.

Prosecution's narrative highlights forced sexual performances and violence. Closing arguments begin soon, with Combs facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years if found guilty. Jury deliberations could start late Friday or the following Monday.

