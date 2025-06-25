Diddy on Trial: The Verdict Awaits in High-Profiles Sex Trafficking Case
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces a high-stakes sex trafficking trial with charges of racketeering conspiracy. Defense presented text messages from accuser Cassie indicating consent. Closing arguments follow with Combs possibly facing a life sentence if convicted. The trial probes consent and abuse within complex celebrity relationships.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' defense team concluded its arguments on Tuesday, setting the stage for jury deliberations in his sex trafficking trial. The hip-hop mogul is charged with five counts, including racketeering conspiracy.
Key evidence presented included text messages from accuser Casandra Ventura, suggesting consensual participation in sexual activities. Despite occasional violence, defense claims the actions were consensual.
Prosecution's narrative highlights forced sexual performances and violence. Closing arguments begin soon, with Combs facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years if found guilty. Jury deliberations could start late Friday or the following Monday.
