Key Rulings & Measures Shape US Economic and Regulatory Landscape

Recent developments in U.S. domestic affairs include a legal victory for Anthropic in an AI training lawsuit, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments on potential debt ceiling changes, and FDA investigations into Sarepta's gene therapy deaths. Additionally, U.S. Health Secretary Kennedy announced a new campaign for wearable devices.

Updated: 25-06-2025 05:20 IST
In a landmark decision, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled in favor of Anthropic, allowing the tech company to use books without permission for training its AI under the 'fair use' clause of U.S. copyright law. This ruling sets a significant precedent for the AI industry.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted potential changes to the nation's debt ceiling, contingent upon judicial influence over President Trump's tariff strategies. Meanwhile, the FDA is probing two deaths associated with Sarepta's gene therapy, raising safety concerns for non-ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients.

The Health and Human Services Department, led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., plans to promote wearable health devices through a national campaign, causing stock surges for device makers Abbott and Dexcom. This initiative underscores growing federal interest in health technology integration.

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

