Key Rulings & Measures Shape US Economic and Regulatory Landscape

In a landmark decision, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled in favor of Anthropic, allowing the tech company to use books without permission for training its AI under the 'fair use' clause of U.S. copyright law. This ruling sets a significant precedent for the AI industry.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent highlighted potential changes to the nation's debt ceiling, contingent upon judicial influence over President Trump's tariff strategies. Meanwhile, the FDA is probing two deaths associated with Sarepta's gene therapy, raising safety concerns for non-ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients.

The Health and Human Services Department, led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., plans to promote wearable health devices through a national campaign, causing stock surges for device makers Abbott and Dexcom. This initiative underscores growing federal interest in health technology integration.