Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump's Block on EV Charger Funds

A U.S. judge temporarily blocked the Trump administration from withholding funds for electric vehicle charger infrastructure awarded to 14 states. The judge's decision stems from claims that the withholding violates the states' ability to develop EV infrastructure, which supports green economies and reduces pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 06:36 IST
Judge Halts Trump's Block on EV Charger Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge on Tuesday issued a temporary injunction preventing the Trump administration from denying crucial funds to 14 states for electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects.

District Judge Tana Lin's ruling may significantly impact former President Joe Biden's electric vehicle initiatives, paused earlier this year, by lifting barriers placed by the U.S. Transportation Department that rescinded previous funding approvals.

The judge's decision highlights ongoing legal battles over electric vehicle infrastructure, spotlighting the importance of federal funding in state-led green economy efforts.

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025