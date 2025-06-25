Judge Halts Trump's Block on EV Charger Funds

A U.S. judge on Tuesday issued a temporary injunction preventing the Trump administration from denying crucial funds to 14 states for electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects.

District Judge Tana Lin's ruling may significantly impact former President Joe Biden's electric vehicle initiatives, paused earlier this year, by lifting barriers placed by the U.S. Transportation Department that rescinded previous funding approvals.

The judge's decision highlights ongoing legal battles over electric vehicle infrastructure, spotlighting the importance of federal funding in state-led green economy efforts.