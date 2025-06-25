Left Menu

Lalu Yadav's 13th Term Raises Questions on RJD's Internal Democracy

LJP's Arun Bharti criticizes the Rashtriya Janata Dal for lacking internal democracy as Lalu Yadav files for his 13th term as party president amidst allegations of dictatorship and nepotism. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav hails his father as the 'Messiah of the poor', hoping for future electoral success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:26 IST
Lalu Yadav's 13th Term Raises Questions on RJD's Internal Democracy
LJP-Ram Vilas MP Arun Bharti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

LJP Ram Vilas MP Arun Bharti has launched a scathing attack on the internal democracy of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after Lalu Prasad Yadav filed his nomination for the party presidency, criticising the move as representative of dictatorship and nepotism.

Bharti pointed out the inconsistency in Tejashwi Yadav's advocacy of internal democracy, calling it ironic given Lalu's leadership continuation. He highlighted what he termed as a display of nepotism and questioned the timing of Lalu's sudden improvement in health for the nomination.

In contrast, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav labeled his father as the 'Messiah of the poor' as he embarked on what would be his 13th term as the party's national president. Tejashwi expressed optimism that the party, under Lalu's leadership, will achieve electoral success. The RJD is preparing for its national council and state executive polls, with the elections set for July 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025