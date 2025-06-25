Lalu Yadav's 13th Term Raises Questions on RJD's Internal Democracy

LJP Ram Vilas MP Arun Bharti has launched a scathing attack on the internal democracy of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) after Lalu Prasad Yadav filed his nomination for the party presidency, criticising the move as representative of dictatorship and nepotism.

Bharti pointed out the inconsistency in Tejashwi Yadav's advocacy of internal democracy, calling it ironic given Lalu's leadership continuation. He highlighted what he termed as a display of nepotism and questioned the timing of Lalu's sudden improvement in health for the nomination.

In contrast, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav labeled his father as the 'Messiah of the poor' as he embarked on what would be his 13th term as the party's national president. Tejashwi expressed optimism that the party, under Lalu's leadership, will achieve electoral success. The RJD is preparing for its national council and state executive polls, with the elections set for July 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)