Congress vs BJP: A Clash Over Constitution and Governance

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP of using the 'Emergency' narrative to mask governance failures. At a press conference, Kharge condemned the BJP-RSS for not being involved in India's independence or Constitution framing, alleging a breach of democracy under Modi's rule.

In a fierce critique of the ruling party, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP of reviving the Emergency rhetoric to deflect from its governance inadequacies. At a press gathering, Kharge targeted the BJP-RSS, claiming they played no part in India's independence or Constitution-making.

Kharge alleged that the BJP is responsible for undermining democratic freedoms under the guise of governance, specifically targeting Prime Minister Modi. The Congress head argued that the BJP-RSS's past disregard for the Constitution highlights their current hypocrisy in its defense.

Highlighting issues like inflation, unemployment, and corruption, Kharge claimed the BJP is staging a 'drama' to conceal its failures. Meanwhile, the Congress launched a counter-campaign, Samvidhan Bachao Yatra, arguing that Indian democracy is facing an 'Undeclared Emergency' under the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

