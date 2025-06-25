Congress vs BJP: A Clash Over Constitution and Governance
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the BJP of using the 'Emergency' narrative to mask governance failures. At a press conference, Kharge condemned the BJP-RSS for not being involved in India's independence or Constitution framing, alleging a breach of democracy under Modi's rule.
Kharge alleged that the BJP is responsible for undermining democratic freedoms under the guise of governance, specifically targeting Prime Minister Modi. The Congress head argued that the BJP-RSS's past disregard for the Constitution highlights their current hypocrisy in its defense.
Highlighting issues like inflation, unemployment, and corruption, Kharge claimed the BJP is staging a 'drama' to conceal its failures. Meanwhile, the Congress launched a counter-campaign, Samvidhan Bachao Yatra, arguing that Indian democracy is facing an 'Undeclared Emergency' under the current government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
