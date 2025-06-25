Left Menu

President Trump's Ambiguous Intel Comments on Iranian Strikes

U.S. President Donald Trump described intelligence reports on Iranian nuclear site strikes as inconclusive, yet he suggested the potential for severe damage. He made these comments before a NATO summit, indicating uncertainty yet acknowledging significant destruction, raising questions on the intel's clarity.

Updated: 25-06-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:23 IST
Donald Trump

In a statement on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the intelligence following the strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, describing it as "very inconclusive." His comments, delivered before a NATO summit, sparked further debate over the clarity and implications of the intelligence reports.

"The intelligence was very inconclusive. The intelligence says we don't know. It could've been very severe. That's what the intelligence suggests," Trump told reporters, hinting at potential damage while acknowledging the uncertainty of the information available.

Despite the ambiguity, President Trump remarked on the severity of the strikes, stating, "It was very severe. There was obliteration," further intensifying the discourse surrounding the exact impact of the events and the intelligence community's interpretation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

