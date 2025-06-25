Honoring a Luminary: M K Stalin's Tribute to VP Singh
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin commemorated VP Singh on his birth anniversary. Praising Singh's contributions to social justice, Stalin urged the younger generation to preserve his legacy. He emphasized the historical significance of Singh's resistance against caste oppression in India.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:54 IST
The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin, paid homage to former Prime Minister VP Singh on his birth anniversary, underscoring Singh's contributions to social justice.
In his post on social media platform 'X', Stalin referred to Singh as the 'sentinel of Social Justice' for his efforts in combating caste oppression across India.
Stalin urged the youth to respect Singh's legacy, warning that ignoring this history invites a return to societal servitude.
