Political Tensions Flare: Azmi's Remarks Stir Controversy

Vijay Wadettiwar, a prominent Congress leader in Maharashtra, has alleged that Samajwadi Party state president Abu Asim Azmi is being coerced into making provocative statements. According to Wadettiwar, the intention behind these forced remarks is to polarize the Hindu and Muslim communities.

This controversy follows Azmi's recent comments, where he noted that Muslims have not complained about the 'wari' pilgrimage, contrasting it with resistance to street prayers, a remark drawing sharp criticism from various political leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske.

NCP's chief spokesperson, Anand Paranjpe, denounced Azmi as a 'toxic element' in Maharashtra politics. Previously, Azmi faced suspension from the state assembly for praising Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, adding to the growing concerns over his public statements.