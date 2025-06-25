Left Menu

Silver Platter Politics: Controversy Brews Over Extravagant Spending in Maharashtra

Vijay Wadettiwar, Maharashtra Congress leader, criticized the state's BJP-led government for serving expensive meals in silver plates to estimates committee members during a financial crunch. He highlights the contradiction of extravagant spending amid denied farmer loans, unpaid workers, and budget cuts for welfare schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 17:43 IST
Silver Platter Politics: Controversy Brews Over Extravagant Spending in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political climate heated up as Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the Mahayuti government of extravagant spending. The controversy centers around a conclave in Mumbai where estimates committee members were allegedly served meals on silver plates, costing an estimated Rs 5,000 each.

Wadettiwar, speaking to reporters in Nagpur, highlighted the financial strain facing Maharashtra, questioning the government's priorities. He pointed out neglected sectors, such as farmer loans and social welfare schemes, which face cuts despite lavish spending on political elites.

The event coincides with tensions over the recently approved Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Expressway, with strong opposition from farmers over land acquisition. Critics argue that such projects reflect the ruling coalition's "double standards" on governance and resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025