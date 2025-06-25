Silver Platter Politics: Controversy Brews Over Extravagant Spending in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's political climate heated up as Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused the Mahayuti government of extravagant spending. The controversy centers around a conclave in Mumbai where estimates committee members were allegedly served meals on silver plates, costing an estimated Rs 5,000 each.

Wadettiwar, speaking to reporters in Nagpur, highlighted the financial strain facing Maharashtra, questioning the government's priorities. He pointed out neglected sectors, such as farmer loans and social welfare schemes, which face cuts despite lavish spending on political elites.

The event coincides with tensions over the recently approved Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Expressway, with strong opposition from farmers over land acquisition. Critics argue that such projects reflect the ruling coalition's "double standards" on governance and resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)