US Intelligence Confirms Iran's Nuclear Resilience Post-Strikes

A US intelligence report indicates that Iran's nuclear programme remains largely intact despite recent US military strikes. Contrary to President Trump's declarations of complete destruction, the report reveals that key facilities suffered partial but not total damage.

According to the Defence Intelligence Agency assessment, Iran managed to retain its highly enriched uranium and essential centrifuges. This retention casts doubt on the effectiveness of US efforts to fully dismantle Iran's nuclear capabilities.

While the White House has dismissed the report's findings as inaccurate, analysts warn that Iran's ability to potentially develop a nuclear weapon remains, pressing the need for renewed diplomatic engagement.

