A Rift Within: Tharoor's Diplomatic Praise Stirs Congress Debate
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor faces scrutiny from his party for praising Prime Minister Modi's global engagements. His remarks, seen as supportive of Modi, contrast with Congress's criticism of the government's foreign policy, sparking internal debate and highlighting divisions within the party on national unity and diplomatic approaches.
In a public address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized factional priorities, remarking on party member Shashi Tharoor's apparent praise for Prime Minister Modi. He emphasized that, unlike some who prioritize Modi over national interest, the Congress operates on a 'country first' principle.
Tharoor stirred the political pot further with a cryptic social media post following Kharge's comments. His article, which acknowledged Modi's efforts and assets on the global stage, has been interpreted as a potential cause of division within Congress ranks, contrasting with the party's standing critiques of Modi's foreign policy.
The Congress has sought to distance itself from Tharoor's statements, stressing a unified national stance and highlighting internal disagreements on issues like the India-Pakistan conflict and U.S. involvement. As the debate within Congress unfolds, the call for unity and focus on national security remains at the forefront.
