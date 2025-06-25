Left Menu

A Rift Within: Tharoor's Diplomatic Praise Stirs Congress Debate

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor faces scrutiny from his party for praising Prime Minister Modi's global engagements. His remarks, seen as supportive of Modi, contrast with Congress's criticism of the government's foreign policy, sparking internal debate and highlighting divisions within the party on national unity and diplomatic approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 19:57 IST
A Rift Within: Tharoor's Diplomatic Praise Stirs Congress Debate
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

In a public address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized factional priorities, remarking on party member Shashi Tharoor's apparent praise for Prime Minister Modi. He emphasized that, unlike some who prioritize Modi over national interest, the Congress operates on a 'country first' principle.

Tharoor stirred the political pot further with a cryptic social media post following Kharge's comments. His article, which acknowledged Modi's efforts and assets on the global stage, has been interpreted as a potential cause of division within Congress ranks, contrasting with the party's standing critiques of Modi's foreign policy.

The Congress has sought to distance itself from Tharoor's statements, stressing a unified national stance and highlighting internal disagreements on issues like the India-Pakistan conflict and U.S. involvement. As the debate within Congress unfolds, the call for unity and focus on national security remains at the forefront.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025